Zuckerberg calls out Musk for 'spreading rumours' about cage fight

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg has called out X owner Elon Musk for spreading rumours about the much-anticipated cage fight between the two.
Taking to his recently-launched application Threads, Zuckerberg wrote that nothing his older counterpart had said about the fight was true.
"I love this sport, and I've been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me. If he ever agrees on an actual date, you'll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on," the Facebook founder wrote.
Zuckerberg's tone clearly implies that he's not so happy with Musk's daily updates that aren't leading anywhere, and seems to be calling out the Twitter chief for his bluff.
The Meta chief executive officer seemed to shoot down Musk's announcement earlier that the fight would take place in Italy. He wrote: "Not holding my breath for Elon, but I'll share details on my next fight when I'm ready.
"When I compete, I want to do it in a way that puts a spotlight on the elite athletes at the top of the game. You do that by working with professional orgs like the UFC or ONE to pull this off well and create a great card."
A day ago, Musk once again posted updates of the event, saying that the fight would indeed take place in the Colosseum in Italy.
"The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location," the SpaceX CEO tweeted.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 12, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322.6
|325.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|374
|377.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.53
|772.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.84
|40.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.77
|37.12
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.45
|942.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.68
|175.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.09
|28.39
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.64
|754.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|214
|216
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.47
|329.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan experienced a decline on Saturday, reflecting the negative trend observed in the global market.
As per data released by the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the value of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs600 per tola and Rs514 per 10 grams, settling at Rs221,800 and Rs190,158, respectively.
Concurrently, the international market saw a decrease of $4 in the price of gold, settling at $1,914 per ounce.
On the previous day, bullion prices hovered near a one-month low and were headed for their third consecutive weekly drop due to the strengthening of the dollar and bond yields following a report showing an increase in US producer prices in July.
In the local market, the price of gold has displayed volatility amid ongoing political and economic uncertainty, elevated inflation, and in tandem with developments in the global market. People often opt to purchase gold during such periods as a safe investment and a hedge against uncertainties.
Association-provided data indicated that the price of silver remained unchanged at Rs2,750 per tola and Rs2,357.68 per 10 grams.
