Search

TechnologyWorld

Zuckerberg calls out Musk for 'spreading rumours' about cage fight

Web Desk 11:30 PM | 12 Aug, 2023
Zuckerberg calls out Musk for 'spreading rumours' about cage fight
Source: File photos

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg has called out X owner Elon Musk for spreading rumours about the much-anticipated cage fight between the two. 

Taking to his recently-launched application Threads, Zuckerberg wrote that nothing his older counterpart had said about the fight was true.

"I love this sport, and I've been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me. If he ever agrees on an actual date, you'll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on," the Facebook founder wrote.

Zuckerberg's tone clearly implies that he's not so happy with Musk's daily updates that aren't leading anywhere, and seems to be calling out the Twitter chief for his bluff.

The Meta chief executive officer seemed to shoot down Musk's announcement earlier that the fight would take place in Italy. He wrote: "Not holding my breath for Elon, but I'll share details on my next fight when I'm ready.

"When I compete, I want to do it in a way that puts a spotlight on the elite athletes at the top of the game. You do that by working with professional orgs like the UFC or ONE to pull this off well and create a great card."

A day ago, Musk once again posted updates of the event, saying that the fight would indeed take place in the Colosseum in Italy.

"The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location," the SpaceX CEO tweeted.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Elon Musk reveals name of city that will host cage fight between him and Mark Zuckerberg

09:41 PM | 11 Aug, 2023

Plan afoot to add trading hub to Elon Musk's X

03:31 PM | 6 Aug, 2023

OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT app for Android users globally

04:06 PM | 1 Aug, 2023

Elon Musk's Starlink train will be visible in Pakistani skies today, when and who can see it?

08:20 PM | 31 Jul, 2023

Samsung rolls out latest foldable phones with same price tag to counter Apple

11:04 AM | 27 Jul, 2023

Devastated and disgruntled: Anju's family members speak out against her marriage in Pakistan

11:31 PM | 26 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

From Jeddah to Pakistan in less than Rs 50,000: This airline has ...

12:15 AM | 13 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 12th August, 2023 

09:05 AM | 12 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 12, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 12, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 294.9 298.15
Euro EUR 322.6 325.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 374 377.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.5 79.25
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.53 772.53
Canadian Dollar CAD 222.8 225
China Yuan CNY 39.84 40.24
Danish Krone DKK 42.5 42.9
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.77 37.12
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.45 942.45
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.84 63.44
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.68 175.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.09 28.39
Omani Riyal OMR 746.64 754.64
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.9 79.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 214 216
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 327.47 329.97
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price drops by Rs600 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan experienced a decline on Saturday, reflecting the negative trend observed in the global market.

As per data released by the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the value of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs600 per tola and Rs514 per 10 grams, settling at Rs221,800 and Rs190,158, respectively.

Concurrently, the international market saw a decrease of $4 in the price of gold, settling at $1,914 per ounce.

On the previous day, bullion prices hovered near a one-month low and were headed for their third consecutive weekly drop due to the strengthening of the dollar and bond yields following a report showing an increase in US producer prices in July.

In the local market, the price of gold has displayed volatility amid ongoing political and economic uncertainty, elevated inflation, and in tandem with developments in the global market. People often opt to purchase gold during such periods as a safe investment and a hedge against uncertainties.

Association-provided data indicated that the price of silver remained unchanged at Rs2,750 per tola and Rs2,357.68 per 10 grams.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/12-Aug-2023/today-gold-rates-in-pakistan-gold-price-in-pakistan-august-12-2023

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: