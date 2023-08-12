Zuckerberg calls out Musk for 'spreading rumours' about cage fight

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg has called out X owner Elon Musk for spreading rumours about the much-anticipated cage fight between the two.

Taking to his recently-launched application Threads, Zuckerberg wrote that nothing his older counterpart had said about the fight was true.

"I love this sport, and I've been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me. If he ever agrees on an actual date, you'll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on," the Facebook founder wrote.

Zuckerberg's tone clearly implies that he's not so happy with Musk's daily updates that aren't leading anywhere, and seems to be calling out the Twitter chief for his bluff.

The Meta chief executive officer seemed to shoot down Musk's announcement earlier that the fight would take place in Italy. He wrote: "Not holding my breath for Elon, but I'll share details on my next fight when I'm ready.

"When I compete, I want to do it in a way that puts a spotlight on the elite athletes at the top of the game. You do that by working with professional orgs like the UFC or ONE to pull this off well and create a great card."

A day ago, Musk once again posted updates of the event, saying that the fight would indeed take place in the Colosseum in Italy.

"The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location," the SpaceX CEO tweeted.