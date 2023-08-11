Elon Musk reveals name of city that will host cage fight between him and Mark Zuckerberg

Amid all the hype about the much-awaited event, Elon Musk on Friday revealed the name of the country, which will host the cage fight between him and Mark Zuckerberg.

Taking to the microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Musk wrote, "The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location."

Musk further said, "Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy. And all proceeds go to veterans."

An X user asked, "Will Twitter blue subscribers or Elon subscribers get any bonus? Perhaps behind the scene footage?" Responding to his query, Musk said, "Absolutely!"

As an user asked "how was the MRI?", Muski said, "I spent 3 hours in an MRI machine on Monday. Bottom line is that my C5/C6 fusion is solid, so not an issue. However, there is a problem with my right shoulder blade rubbing against my ribs, which requires minor surgery. Recovery will only take a few months."

Both Musk and Zuckerberg publicly agreed to battle out their differences in a mixed martial arts match back in June. Since then, they have been criticising each other's business decisions in recent months after Zuckerberg launched Threads - a rival to Twitter - which Musk bought for $44 billion last year.