Search

SportsWorldTechnologyViral

Elon Musk reveals name of city that will host cage fight between him and Mark Zuckerberg

Web Desk 09:41 PM | 11 Aug, 2023
Elon Musk reveals name of city that will host cage fight between him and Mark Zuckerberg
Source: File photos

Amid all the hype about the much-awaited event, Elon Musk on Friday revealed the name of the country, which will host the cage fight between him and Mark Zuckerberg.

Taking to the microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Musk wrote, "The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location."

Musk further said, "Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy. And all proceeds go to veterans."

An X user asked, "Will Twitter blue subscribers or Elon subscribers get any bonus? Perhaps behind the scene footage?" Responding to his query, Musk said, "Absolutely!"

Mark Zuckerberg accepts Elon Musk's challenge to a cage match

As an user asked "how was the MRI?", Muski said, "I spent 3 hours in an MRI machine on Monday. Bottom line is that my C5/C6 fusion is solid, so not an issue. However, there is a problem with my right shoulder blade rubbing against my ribs, which requires minor surgery. Recovery will only take a few months."

Both Musk and Zuckerberg publicly agreed to battle out their differences in a mixed martial arts match back in June. Since then, they have been criticising each other's business decisions in recent months after Zuckerberg launched Threads - a rival to Twitter - which Musk bought for $44 billion last year.

Mark Zuckerberg accepts Elon Musk's challenge to a cage match

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

What's cooking between Feroze Khan and Najiba Faiz?

08:45 PM | 11 Aug, 2023

PCB reveals the date for sale of Asia Cup 2023 tickets

03:26 PM | 11 Aug, 2023

Mark Coles steps down as women's team head coach

10:27 AM | 11 Aug, 2023

Barbie is now banned in Kuwait and Lebanon

10:22 PM | 10 Aug, 2023

ICC reveals the dates for 2023 Cricket World Cup ticket sales

09:22 PM | 10 Aug, 2023

Street co-named after Pakistan’s national poet Allama Iqbal in New York City

11:42 AM | 8 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Sajal Aly to grace Abida Parveen, Shafqat Amanat's music video

11:28 PM | 11 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – August 11, 2023

09:26 AM | 11 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 11, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293.5 296.65
Euro EUR 321.5 324
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372.8 376.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.3 82.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.7 78.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198.5 200.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.86 771.86
Canadian Dollar CAD 222.8 225
China Yuan CNY 39.85 40.25
Danish Krone DKK 42.3 42.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.73 37.08
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.45 942.45
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.84 63.44
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.68 175.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.09 28.39
Omani Riyal OMR 746.03 754.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.9 79.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 327.47 329.97
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 11, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,250.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (11 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Karachi PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Islamabad PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Peshawar PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Quetta PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Sialkot PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Attock PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Gujranwala PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Jehlum PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Multan PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Bahawalpur PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Gujrat PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Nawabshah PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Chakwal PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Hyderabad PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Nowshehra PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Sargodha PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Faisalabad PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Mirpur PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: