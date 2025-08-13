Pakistan mulls jail term for men for kicking wives out of home unfairly

ISLAMABAD – A significant amendment bill aimed at protecting women from unjust eviction from their homes by their husbands or his family members was introduced in the National Assembly.

The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill 2025 was presented by Sharmila Faruqi, a Member of the National Assembly from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). The bill proposes amendments to various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) to make the unjust expulsion of women from their homes a punishable offense.

According to the proposed legislation, any husband or family member found guilty of unfairly evicting a woman from her residence could face imprisonment ranging from three to six months. Additionally, a fine of up to Rs200,000 may be imposed on the offender.

The bill further states that such cases will fall under the jurisdiction of a First-Class Magistrate, ensuring expedited and appropriate legal proceedings.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly referred the bill to the relevant committee for further deliberation before it proceeds to the next legislative stage.

The proposed amendment has been welcomed by rights advocates as a step toward greater legal protection for women within domestic spaces.