Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to qualify for Emerging T20 Asia Cup final

Sri Lanka A defeated Pakistan Shaheens to reach final of the Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup at Oman cricket Academy Ground, Muscat, on Friday.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat, but except for Umair Bin Yousuf, no other batter made an impact. Thanks to Umair Bin Yousuf’s 68 runs, Pakistan Shaheens managed to score 135 runs for the loss of 9 wickets.

In response, Sri Lanka A chased down the target in the 17th over with three wickets down. Vikramasinghe scored a notable 52, and Lahiru Udara contributed 43 runs, leading Sri Lanka A to the final.