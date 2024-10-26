Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Israel launches airstrikes on Iranian military targets amid deepening Middle East crisis

Israel Launches Airstrikes On Iranian Military Targets Amid Deepening Middle East Crisis

TEHRAN – Israeli forces launched airstrikes at Iranian military sites amid escalation in hostilities after massive attack from Tehran amid fear of war between arch-rivals.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced hitting strikes, calling it a direct response to ongoing attacks from Iranian regime, which included approximately 200 missiles fired at Israel on October 1.

Jewish force mentioned conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran, saying both defensive and offensive capabilities were fully mobilized.

Strong explosions were heard around the capital, Tehran, as well as in city Karaj, Alborz. Iranian TV said the explosions might have originated from the activation of the country’s air defense system, there were no immediate reports of missile activity over Tehran.

Tehran repeatedly warned Tel Aviv against military action, threatening severe retaliation in response to any attacks. Like previous attack, US was also flagged by Israel before the strikes but did not participate in the operation.

More Updates to Follow…

