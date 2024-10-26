Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 26 Oct 2024

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on October 25, 2024 Thursday in open market.

1 USD is 277.1 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 298.2 PKR, 1 British Pound is 357.15 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 73.6 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.25 PKR.

The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.

USD to PKR Rate Today

In the open market US dollar was quoted at 277.1 for buying and 278.9 for selling. In interbank, the greenback settled at 277.2.