Pakistan remains stuck in bottom tier of Global Rule of Law despite little improvement

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, the world fifth most populated nation, saw little improvement in Rule of Law Index, after marginal improvement, which moved up one spot to rank 129th out of 142 countries assessed.

The South Asian nation jumps one spot from its 2023 ranking of 130th, but significant challenges persist across various critical sectors. Despite the little improvement, Pakistan continues to grapple with serious issues related to civil and criminal justice, fundamental rights, and open governance.

The report also highlights ongoing concerns around corruption and security, with Islamabad ranking a troubling 140th globally in the category of order and security.

The country was placed fifth out of six South Asian countries evaluated, indicating a continued struggle to uphold the rule of law. The overall score for the country has shown a downward trend from 2019 to 2023, although the latest report suggests a potential reversal of this trend after five years of declining performance.

Pakistan in Global Rule of Law Index 2024

Category Global Rank Regional Rank Criminal Justice 98th 4th Civil Justice 128th 4th Regulatory Enforcement 127th 5th Fundamental Rights 125th 4th Open Government 106th 4th Absence of Corruption 124th 5th Constraints on Government Powers 103rd 4th

The findings underscore the pressing need for reforms in Pakistan’s justice system to enhance governance and restore public trust. As the nation works towards addressing these challenges, the 2024 report offers a critical perspective on the path forward for improving the rule of law