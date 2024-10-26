Scores of flights canceled in Iran, Iraq and Syria amid Israeli attacks on Tehran

TEHRAN – Iran, Syria, and Iraq on Saturday shut down airspace to all flights in wake of Israeli aggression.

The air space was closed to secure airspace during escalating conflict, and will affect all commercial, and non-operational flights. Iranian authorities first planned to reopen its airspace, it extended the closure indefinitely.

Israeli attacks, which struck key military installations across Iran, sparked rapid reactions on Iranian social media. Users expressed deep concerns over the possibility of further actions by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

Clips shared by passengers disembarking from flights that were halted at Iranian airports, highlighting the significant impact on regional air travel and the financial losses faced by airlines.

Tensions in the region are expected to remain elevated, with further developments likely as the situation continues to unfold in near future.