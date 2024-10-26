Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Scores of flights canceled in Iran, Iraq and Syria amid Israeli attacks on Tehran

Scores Of Flights Canceled In Iran Iraq And Syria Amid Israeli Attacks On Tehran

TEHRAN – Iran, Syria, and Iraq on Saturday shut down airspace to all flights in wake of Israeli aggression.

The air space was closed to secure airspace during escalating conflict, and will affect all commercial, and non-operational flights. Iranian authorities first planned to reopen its airspace, it extended the closure indefinitely.

Israeli attacks, which struck key military installations across Iran, sparked rapid reactions on Iranian social media. Users expressed deep concerns over the possibility of further actions by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

Clips shared by passengers disembarking from flights that were halted at Iranian airports, highlighting the significant impact on regional air travel and the financial losses faced by airlines.

Tensions in the region are expected to remain elevated, with further developments likely as the situation continues to unfold in near future.

Israel launches airstrikes on Iranian military targets amid deepening Middle East crisis

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 26 Oct 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
AUD Australian Dollar 183.75 186
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 200.6 203
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 40.29 40.69
EUR Euro 298.2 300.95
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.3 35.65
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.87 906.37
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 64.13 64.73
NZD New Zealand Dollar 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.96 25.26
OMR Omani Riyal 715.2 723.7
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.45 76.15
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.6 74.15
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 26.46 26.76
CHF Swiss Franc 319.11 321.91
THB Thai Baht 8.15 8.3
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.25 75.9
GBP UK Pound Sterling 357.15 360.65
USD US Dollar 277.2 278.7

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search