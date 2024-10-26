Pakistan clinch historic Test Win over England after a decade

ISLAMABAD – In a thrilling display of cricket, Pakistan secured resounding victory against England by 9 wickets in the third Test match, marking the team’s first win against the visitors in eleven years.

The match highlighted Pakistan’s dominant bowling attack led by Noman Ali and Sajid Khan. England’s batting lineup struggled from the outset, with opener Zak Crawley falling to Noman Ali for just 2 runs. The team’s woes continued as Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and captain Ben Stokes all succumbed to pressure, contributing to a rapid decline.

Seamer Noman Ali emerged as the standout bowler, taking 5 wickets for just 33 runs in a brilliant performance that kept England on the back foot. Joe Root managed to offer some resistance, scoring 33 runs off 52 balls, but he lacked support from his teammates. Harry Brook contributed 26 runs, but the rest of the batting order crumbled against the relentless Pakistani attack. Sajid Khan also made significant contributions, claiming 3 wickets for 32 runs.

The visitors were all out in just 37.2 overs, leaving them well short of a competitive total. This match marks a dramatic turnaround for Pakistan, who displayed exceptional skill and teamwork throughout the series.

Noman expressed his delight, stating, “I’m grateful for the opportunity and thrilled to contribute to the team’s victory. We worked hard, and it paid off today.”

With this win, Pakistan not only ends an 11-year wait for a Test victory over England but also builds momentum as they look ahead to future challenges. Fans are hopeful that this performance will signal a resurgence for Pakistani cricket on the world stage

Noman and fellow bowler Sajid Khan both finished the match with impressive figures of ten wickets each. Remarkably, since their introduction in the second Test, they have claimed 39 of the 40 wickets taken from England, showcasing their dominance.

Pakistan vs England Squads

PAKISTAN: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (captain), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan and Zahid Mehmood

ENGLAND: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmad, Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir