Hanif Cricket Academy lifts KSM Lahore Women Cup 2022 trophy

LAHORE – Hanif Cricket Academy has thrashed Passion Academy by 100 runs in the final to win the Kash Sports Management (KSM) Lahore Women Cup 2022 recently concluded here at Railway Stadium, Ghari Shahu.

Hanif Academy, batting first, scored 168/3 in 20 overs. Gul Feroza emerged as top scorer with 86 runs while Kaifa Mazhar smashed 37. For Passion Academy, Laraib Aziz and Gulnaz Majeed got one wicket each. Passion Academy couldn’t reply well and could score paltry 68 all out in 14.5 overs. Only Wajiha Muneer (19) and Rimsha Rajput (12) reached double figures. For Hanif CA, Kaifa Mazhar, Sabiqa and Fatima Khan took two wickets each.

Aisha Irfan of Hanif Academy was named the best bowler, Gul Feroza of Hanif Academy player of the tournament, Wajiha of Passion Academy best wicketkeeper and Kaifa of Hanif Academy best batter. Total four women teams participated in this event including Passion Cricket Academy, Hanif Cricket Academy, Shaheen Cricket Academy and Pakland Cricket Academy.

Honorable Council General Sri Lanka Mr. Yasin Joyia graced the final as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners and top performers. Other notables present on the occasion were KSM Chairman Mahmood Butt, President Gujranwala Chamber Ahmed Lone, renowned RJ Rana Bobby, Sharafat Ali Goga, Mukhtar and Sadiq.

Sharing his views, Kash Sports Management CEO Kashif Mahmood Butt, who is former captain Pakistan juniors for Asia Cup (Malaysia), qualified cricket coach (UK) and certified Level-I Umpire (UK), said: “Cricket gave me name and fame across the world and I wanted to pay back by serving this game in Pakistan. That’s why I recently have launched a company Kash Sports Management to promote sports all over Pakistan with the aim of providing platform to all upcoming players (boys & girls) to show their talent, perform well and make their ways easy to get selected at national and international level.

“The KSM started its journey by organizing T20 Cricket Independence Day Cup Women 2021 at Pakistan Railways Cricket Stadium in August 2021. Then it conducted Defence Day Women Cup at Kinnaird College Lahore in October 2022, Mrs. Governor Women Cup in March 2022 at Pakistan Railway Cricket Stadium and last but not the least, this KSM Lahore Women Cup 2022, with all matches aired live by MetroTimes Sports and Crickslab, which were watched by more than 17,000 cricket enthusiasts. We have plans to make this platform bigger and bigger for future sports stars of Pakistan,” Kashif Butt added.