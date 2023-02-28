Pakistani hockey player Shahida Raza dies in Italy boat crash incident

A woman player of Pakistan’s national hockey team is among the 60 people who died in an immigrant boat crash in Italy a couple of days ago.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has confirmed the death of the national hockey player Shahida Raza in the Italy immigrant boat incident.

According to reports, four Pakistanis were killed in the boat crash incident.

Shahida Raza, an athlete and sportsperson from Quetta, played hockey for Pakistan Women's Hockey Team. She was a four-time football player of the Pakistan Football Federation.