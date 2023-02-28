Is Aima Baig still single or dating again?

Known for her powerful vocals, impressive stage presence, and glittering career in the Pakistani music industry, singer Aima Baig has achieved it all, however, the 27-year-old music artist's personal life became the center of attention ever since she announced parting ways with her former fiance, Shahbaz Shigri, followed by a British model leveling cheating allegations against her that took quite a huge toll on the singer's career and life.

Now that the Baazi singer has moved on from the messy drama, millions of people are still interested in Baig's relationship status. To put matters at rest, the Kaif o Suroor hitmaker recently appeared on a television show where she answered the most anticipated question.

During Fahad Mustafa's hosted show, The Fourth Umpire Show, the Hone De crooner was asked if she's single or dating. In response, the Item Number singer clarified that she is "currently single."

Baig also made sure to shed light on the public scrutiny and baseless allegations made against her that not only tarnished her career but also took a toll on her family. The now-resilient musician suggested that artists [from all fields of art and entertainment] tend to publicize their personal life which gives people the space to invade or breach their privacy.

“The artists themselves are to be blamed for making their life so public on the social platforms,” Baig remarked. “I’ve learned to keep my personal life to myself,” she suggested.

The Yunhi Rastay Mai singer revealed that although she regrets her previous life choices that led things down the rabbit hole, she is now content with herself.

Talking about her future plans, Baig claimed that she will keep her relationship private until she ties the knot.

Talking about her latest offering, Washmallay, Baig suggests that the song is a tribute to “Baloch culture, their meethi [sweet] language, their beautiful traditional customs" and to "celebrate the rich culture of our largest province."

On the work front, Baig has quite a number of hit singles including Balma Bhagora, Kuch To Hua Hai, Khawabon Mein, Loota Rey, and Pretty Face. Baig's upcoming singles include Rahain for the film Zarrar, and Washmallay with Sahir Ali Bagga.