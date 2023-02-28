Is Aima Baig still single or dating again?

Known for her powerful vocals, impressive stage presence, and glittering career in the Pakistani music industry, singer Aima Baig has achieved it all, however, the 27-year-old music artist's personal life became the center of attention ever since she announced parting ways with her former fiance, Shahbaz Shigri, followed by a British model leveling cheating allegations against her that took quite a huge toll on the singer's career and life.
Now that the Baazi singer has moved on from the messy drama, millions of people are still interested in Baig's relationship status. To put matters at rest, the Kaif o Suroor hitmaker recently appeared on a television show where she answered the most anticipated question.
During Fahad Mustafa's hosted show, The Fourth Umpire Show, the Hone De crooner was asked if she's single or dating. In response, the Item Number singer clarified that she is "currently single."
Baig also made sure to shed light on the public scrutiny and baseless allegations made against her that not only tarnished her career but also took a toll on her family. The now-resilient musician suggested that artists [from all fields of art and entertainment] tend to publicize their personal life which gives people the space to invade or breach their privacy.
“The artists themselves are to be blamed for making their life so public on the social platforms,” Baig remarked. “I’ve learned to keep my personal life to myself,” she suggested.
The Yunhi Rastay Mai singer revealed that although she regrets her previous life choices that led things down the rabbit hole, she is now content with herself.
Talking about her future plans, Baig claimed that she will keep her relationship private until she ties the knot.
Talking about her latest offering, Washmallay, Baig suggests that the song is a tribute to “Baloch culture, their meethi [sweet] language, their beautiful traditional customs" and to "celebrate the rich culture of our largest province."
On the work front, Baig has quite a number of hit singles including Balma Bhagora, Kuch To Hua Hai, Khawabon Mein, Loota Rey, and Pretty Face. Baig's upcoming singles include Rahain for the film Zarrar, and Washmallay with Sahir Ali Bagga.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 28, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.1
|266.05
|Euro
|EUR
|274.5
|277.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|312.8
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.75
|74.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.3
|70
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|173
|175.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|691.71
|699.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|192
|194.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.54
|37.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|36.85
|37.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.14
|3.25
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|845.57
|854.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.01
|25.31
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|192.5
|194.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|276.52
|279.02
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs300 to reach Rs194,400 on Tuesday, slightly recovering from the previous day’s losses of Rs1,000 per tola.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs257 to settle at Rs166,666.
However, the gold metal witnessed downward trend in the international market as per ounce price decreased by $2 to close at $1810.
Meanwhile, the per tola price of silver in the domestic market remained stable and traded at Rs2,080 per tola.
