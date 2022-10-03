Aima Baig trolled for playing 'religion card' after cheating allegations
Web Desk
10:40 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
Aima Baig trolled for playing 'religion card' after cheating allegations
Share

Pakistani singer Aima Baig has been more visible on the media than any other celebrity in recent days.

Aima made headlines after British model Taloulah Mair claimed that Aima cheated with her ex-boyfriend, filmmaker Qes Ahmed, while she was enaged to Shahbaz Shigri.

However, the Kaif o Suroor actor has a massive fan following and rose to the pinnacle of fame with her blockbuster songs and ultra-glam style and uber-stylish looks.

Recently, Aima took to Instagram and posted stunning clicks where she wore an ethnic suit and wished her fans Jummah Mubarak.

However, keyboard warriors attacked her and made sure to hurl negative comments at her. People think that Aima is trying to win some of her good image back by using the religion card and wearing a dupatta for her fans. Here are the comments:

On the work front, Aima is one of the most promising singers to emerge from the music scene in recent years. 

Taloulah Mair challenges Aima Baig to tell the ... 03:43 PM | 24 Sep, 2022

Pakistani singer Aima Baig continues to muddle through controversy after recent claims of British model Taloulah Mair ...

More From This Category
Kim Kardashian pays $1.26 million to settle SEC ...
09:34 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
Ali Zafar releases new Punjabi song
08:57 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
Ex-wife pays tribute to Aamir Liaquat
11:19 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
Saba Qamar sets temperature soaring with new ...
05:00 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
Sana Fakhar's workout video takes the internet by ...
08:20 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
Hareem Shah shares belly dance video
12:09 PM | 3 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kim Kardashian pays $1.26 million to settle SEC crypto charge
09:34 PM | 3 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr