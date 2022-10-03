Hania Aamir leaves fans impressed as she sings 'Kesariya'

Lollywood diva Hania Aamir rose to fame with her blockbuster performances and drop-dead gorgeous looks. The 24-year-old always stands out due to her bubbly persona and perfect acting skills.

This time around, the Parwaaz Hai Junoon actor has left fans stunned with her voice. Spreading like a wildfire is a video wherein Hania is showing her singing skills.

With her staff member lip-syncing for her, the Dilruba actor quite beautifully sang the popular song 'Kesariya' from Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.

On the work front, Hania Aamir was praised for her performance in Mere Humsafar co-starring Farhan Saeed in the lead role.