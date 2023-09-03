Disha Patani raises temperature with new bikini photoshoot

Indian actor and model Disha Patani never shies away from showing her bold persona as she slays the art of turning heads.

The 31-year-old holds 59 million followers on photo-sharing platform Instagram, looks stunning in her new pictures from her candid photoshoot for a lingerie brand.

Donning a grey padded bra and brown undergarments along with jeans, the Bharat star flaunted her flamboyance as the clicks accentuated her toned figure.

The actor has managed to create waves as the post garnered over 1 million likes on Instagram.

Disha made her debut in Bollywood with Baaghi 2, and she gained recognition with her role in the biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and since then she appeared in many commercial projects including Bharat, and Malang.