Pink eye infection hits Karachi and surrounding areas! Here is how to avoid it

KARACHI – A warning to district health officers (DHOs) has been issued by the Sindh Health Department as part of the efforts to stop the spread of conjunctivitis in Karachi and other metropolitan regions of the province.

According to the Sindh Health Department, conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye infection, is spreading in the metropolis and surrounding areas.

The highly contagious viral infection has alerted the authorities to take preventive measures.

How to stay safe



Infected individuals are advised to use the recommended eye drops and clean eyes with tissues. It is said that applying cold water to the infected eyes provides some respite from the discomfort.

However, precautionay measures are crucial to stop the spread of the disease.

Doctors have advised the infected individuals to follow stringent cleanliness standards, including segregating their personal belongings like towels and toiletries.

Contrary to the popular belief, experts say the virus does not spread through simple eye contact but rather by direct contact with the infected person's ocular secretions. A notable finding says that red eyes frequently co-occur with cold, flu and cough symptoms.

Doctors also provided important guidance on reducing the risk of transmission in homes and places of employment. People can significantly lower their risk of transmitting the virus by practising good personal hygiene and avoiding using shared items. A crucial line of defence is proper hand washing before using eye drops, followed by cautious application.