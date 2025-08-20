Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Islamabad on a two-day visit. Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar welcomed Wang Yi, a member of the Communist Party of China’s Politburo, at Nur Khan Airbase.

Earlier, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the longstanding and historic relations between Pakistan and China are continuing to expand. The two countries are not only strong friends but also partners in key matters.

The spokesperson noted that this is Wang Yi’s second important visit to Pakistan in three years, during which strategic ties, regional and international coordination, and practical cooperation will be further strengthened.

According to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this visit will reinforce Beijing’s commitment to working closely with Pakistan.

The spokesperson also recalled that last year in June, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made an official visit to China, while earlier this year in February, the President of Pakistan visited Beijing. Both the Chinese President and Pakistani leadership are committed to strengthening bilateral relations and further consolidating them in the future.