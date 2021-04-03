At least 16 patients lose eyesight after undergoing ‘free surgery’ at Multan hospital

MULTAN – At least 16 patients had lost their eyesight after being operated free of cost at the Multan private hospital on March 20.

The individual’s experienced different kinds of pain in their eyes a few hours after their respective surgeries at the Laeeque Rafiq Hospital

The hospital which is on the panel of the Sehat Sahulat Programme has claimed that the eyesight of 11 patients was affected by post-surgery infections.

On the other hand, ophthalmologist Dr. Hasnain Mushtaq who operated all these patients said he has conducted thousands of operations in 19 years. ‘I used my best expertise to operate the first batch of the patients in the Laeeq Rafique Hospital as well. Nothing went wrong on that day. Complications started after two, three days and the reason behind these complications could be certain infections’, the eye surgeon clarified.

The hospital manager, Mumtaz Khan, while speaking about the events said all of the surgeries were conducted free of cost. This was the first batch of the patients whose surgeries were being conducted, the board of the hospital decided that patients would be selected from Sehat Insaf Card recipients and their surgeries will be conducted free of cost,” Khan added.

The infection control committee however has collected the samples and sealed the operation theater and sent samples to the lab for further investigation.

All of the patients who lost eyesight after surgeries look for higher authorities to investigate the matter and held the concerned persons accountable.