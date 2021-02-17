Mother of 'twins' handed one newborn by Karachi hospital (VIDEO)
Web Desk
12:59 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
Mother of 'twins' handed one newborn by Karachi hospital (VIDEO)
Share

KARACHI – A baby reportedly went missing on Tuesday from Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in Sindh’s provincial capital.

The father of the newborn has blamed doctors of JMPC for the alleged missing of his second baby. A complaint has also been lodged against the hospital administration.

The FIR stated that the ultrasound scan performed by a private laboratory showed twins, while the physicians at the emergency ward of the hospital said that woman had given birth to only one baby which they handed over to the parents.

Dr. Seemi Jamali, executive director of JPMC said that ‘confusion’ occurred as the parents have got two ultrasound reports from different laboratories.

Jamali added that two ultrasounds have shown different results, adding that the ultrasound report carried out by JPMC showed only one newborn. A five-member committee has been formed to probe into the matter, and parents of the newborn have been summoned on February 18.

Woman held for supplying drugs via school bags of ... 09:20 AM | 16 Feb, 2021

LAHORE – Police on Monday arrested a woman along with a rickshaw driver while smuggling drugs via school bags of ...

More From This Category
Pakistan, Thailand vow to enhance cultural ...
02:45 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
NCOC urges frontline workers to register for ...
01:27 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
PM Imran inaugurates Spring Tree Plantation ...
11:59 AM | 17 Feb, 2021
Families of two Islamabad convoy crash victims ...
11:40 AM | 17 Feb, 2021
Missing man's burnt body recovered from bakery ...
10:38 AM | 17 Feb, 2021
Another case registered against Haleem Adil on ...
09:45 AM | 17 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'What's Love Got To Do With It?' - Sajal Ali and Jemima Goldsmith keep fans updated
01:55 PM | 17 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr