NCOC urges frontline workers to register for Covid-19 vaccine
Web Desk
01:27 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) urged all frontline healthcare workers to register for the Covid-19 vaccine.

A statement issued by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar stated that Frontline healthcare workers are a priority, and the institution will take every step to ensure safety of the workers.

The NCOC data showed that at least 32,860 frontline healthcare workers have been administered doses of the Covid-19 vaccines. The number of vaccinated workers stands at 15,494 in Punjab while 1,639 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

1,013 healthcare workers have been administered the Covid-19 jab, while 651 in Azad Kashmir and 859 have been vaccinated in the federal capital. In Balochistan, the number stands at 252.

