'What's Love Got To Do With It?' - Sajal Ali and Jemima Goldsmith keep fans updated
The cat is out of the bag as Jemima Goldsmith's What's Love Got To Do With It hits the floor officially with first glimpses from the set to the Internet.
Pakistani sweetheart Sajal Aly is keeping everyone updated, as she posted a mesmerising snap of herself with Jemima Goldsmith that is breaking the internet.
The ladies look stunning in chick outfits with minimal makeup, casually posing on the sets of What's Love Got To Do With It. A star-studded project indeed!
The inclusion of Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi alongside Lily James, Shahzad Latif and Emma Thompson has created extra hype as fans eagerly await the film.
Helmed by Indian film-maker Shekhar Kapoor, the first pictures from sets are setting a happy tone. Sajal and Goldsmith both posted pictures together on their Instagram handles.
Soon after Aly posted, fellow stars such as Amna Ilyas, Azfar Rehman and Sadia Ghaffar lauded the star, wishing her the best for her upcoming venture.
“It is a story of identities,” Kapur had told Variety in November. “It is about cultural clashes and it is a comedy. But it is about hiding behind identity and how identities can become tribal, and how tribalism can lead to clashes and fundamentalism.”
“It is a rom-com, but based on this fundamental idea of people adopting identities out of fear of marginalization,” he added.
What's Love Got To Do With It? is a cross-cultural rom-com revolving around love and marriage, set against the backdrop of London and South Asia. Daily Mail reported that Goldsmith was inspired by her marriage to the premier, and the film seems to be her take on it.
