02:28 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
Manzoor Wassan’s nephew assaulted to death with wine bottle, JIT report
KARACHI – A report compiled by a joint investigation team formed to probe into the murder case of police officer Bilawal Wassan has concluded the findings.

ASI Bilawal Wassan, the nephew of Pakistan People’s Party leaders Manzoor Wassan and Nawab Wassan, was tortured to death with an alcohol bottle. The probe further finds that the deceased had also consumed alcohol before he was murdered.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur led the investigation team and concluded that suspect Sarfraz Rajput murdered Manzoor Wassan’s nephew and then set him afire along with the vehicle. The report further cited that two other suspects, Zahid Rajput and Saqlain Shah, who have also been nominated in the case, are not guilty.

The report added that the suspect confessed the felony during interrogation.

The deceased was posted at Laung Faqeer police check post. His body was recovered from a car parked on the roadside near Bhurgri village in Khairpur on November 18. The body found from the vehicle set ablaze was shifted to hospital, which was later identified as Bilawal Wassan.

