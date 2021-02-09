Police reveal motive behind murder of Karachi TikTokers
KARACHI – Police on Monday revealed that the killing of female TikToker Muskan and three others occurred after a fight between two female TikTokers.
The catfight between the two women, Muskan and Sawera, led to the killing of four people.
The police added that the drug peddler, Abdul Rehman, shot a video with Sawera after having differences with Muskan, on which Muskan got furious and called on Sawera.
After that, the two exchanged heated arguments. Sawera later planned with Rahman to fight back and following the plan, he shot Muskan and three others in the city’s area of the provincial capital.
The police also added that the attacker was in contact with Muskaan minutes before the attack.
He waited for targets to reach the incident site and as soon as they arrived there, the attacker opened fire after a heated argument.
