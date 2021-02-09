Police reveal motive behind murder of Karachi TikTokers
Web Desk
11:14 AM | 9 Feb, 2021
Police reveal motive behind murder of Karachi TikTokers
Share

KARACHI – Police on Monday revealed that the killing of female TikToker Muskan and three others occurred after a fight between two female TikTokers.

The catfight between the two women, Muskan and Sawera, led to the killing of four people.

The police added that the drug peddler, Abdul Rehman, shot a video with Sawera after having differences with Muskan, on which Muskan got furious and called on Sawera.

After that, the two exchanged heated arguments. Sawera later planned with Rahman to fight back and following the plan, he shot Muskan and three others in the city’s area of the provincial capital.

TikTokers Muskan, Aamir among four shot dead in ... 10:52 AM | 2 Feb, 2021

KARACHI – At least four people including two TikTok influencers lost their lives as unknown attackers opened fire ...

The police also added that the attacker was in contact with Muskaan minutes before the attack.

He waited for targets to reach the incident site and as soon as they arrived there, the attacker opened fire after a heated argument.

TikTokers killed in Karachi turn out to be ... 12:06 PM | 3 Feb, 2021

KARACHI – Muskaan, Amir, Rehan, and Saddam, popular for their videos on Tiktok, were gunned down near ...

More From This Category
ATATURK-XI 2021 - Pakistan, Turkey kick-off joint ...
10:40 AM | 9 Feb, 2021
Arrested militants planned to bomb Sindh Assembly ...
10:10 AM | 9 Feb, 2021
COAS Bajwa commends military planners’ ...
11:27 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
SBP asks Pakistani banks to deduct Rs2.5 on each ...
11:03 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
Pakistan Navy to acquire Chinese warships and ...
09:39 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
PM Imran urges Muslim world to stand against ...
07:45 PM | 8 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Tipu Sharif's adopted dogs poisoned to death
08:53 PM | 8 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr