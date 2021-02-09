Mia Khalifa takes a jibe at ‘Mrs. Jonas’ over silence on protesting Indian farmers
NEW DELHI – Former adult entertainer Mia Khalifa expressed curiosity over the silence of Priyanka Chopra Jonas on protesting Indian farmers.
The 27-year-old Lebanese-American Onlyfans star had joined pop icon, Rihanna, a few days ago when she tweeted, “why are we not talking about this?”
Earlier on Monday, the former PornHub star tweeted, "Is Mrs. Jonas going to chime in at any point? I’m just curious. This is very much giving me Shakira during the Beirut devastation vibes. Silence."
Is Mrs. Jonas going to chime in at any point? I’m just curious. This is very much giving me shakira during the Beirut devastation vibes. Silence.— Mia K. (@miakhalifa) February 7, 2021
She also shared a photo of her meal as a “shout-out” to the agitating farmers.
Shoutout to the farmers ???????????? pic.twitter.com/0w95qVjUL1— Mia K. (@miakhalifa) February 7, 2021
Afterward, many of the users pointed out that Priyanka Chopra should speak up for the Indian farmers in December 2020.
Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later. https://t.co/PDOD0AIeFv— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 6, 2020
Earlier on February 3, Mia has expressed respect for the agitating farmers. She shared an image from the protests, and expressed shock over the atrocities in the Indian capital.
The former PornHub star tweeted a photo from the Indian farmers' protest in New Delhi, and stated the internet shutdown as a "human rights violation".
