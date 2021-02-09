Mia Khalifa takes a jibe at ‘Mrs. Jonas’ over silence on protesting Indian farmers
Web Desk
12:15 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
Mia Khalifa takes a jibe at ‘Mrs. Jonas’ over silence on protesting Indian farmers
Share

NEW DELHI – Former adult entertainer Mia Khalifa expressed curiosity over the silence of Priyanka Chopra Jonas on protesting Indian farmers.

The 27-year-old Lebanese-American Onlyfans star had joined pop icon, Rihanna, a few days ago when she tweeted, “why are we not talking about this?”

Earlier on Monday, the former PornHub star tweeted, "Is Mrs. Jonas going to chime in at any point? I’m just curious. This is very much giving me Shakira during the Beirut devastation vibes. Silence."

She also shared a photo of her meal as a “shout-out” to the agitating farmers.

Afterward, many of the users pointed out that Priyanka Chopra should speak up for the Indian farmers in December 2020.

Earlier on February 3,  Mia has expressed respect for the agitating farmers. She shared an image from the protests, and expressed shock over the atrocities in the Indian capital.

The former PornHub star tweeted a photo from the Indian farmers' protest in New Delhi, and stated the internet shutdown as a "human rights violation".

Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa tweets about Indian ... 04:25 PM | 3 Feb, 2021

NEW DELHI – After pop icon Rihanna, former adult star Mia Khalifa has expressed respect for the agitating ...

More From This Category
Lahore Police officers barred from taking, ...
03:34 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
WATCH – Indian extremist Shiv Sena workers hurl ...
11:44 AM | 9 Feb, 2021
ATATURK-XI 2021 - Pakistan, Turkey kick-off joint ...
10:40 AM | 9 Feb, 2021
Tipu Sharif's adopted dogs poisoned to death
08:53 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
Hasan Ali joins prestigious 10-fers club, only ...
08:12 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
#K2WinterSummit2021 – Pakistani celebs hope for ...
05:56 PM | 8 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fawad Chaudhry’s wife launches fashion label after their daughter's name
02:28 PM | 9 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr