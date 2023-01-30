Mehwish Hayat sets temperature soaring with new bold video

Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat carved a niche in the desi entertainment industry and even debuted in Hollywood with her top performances.

The Ms. Marvel star is often seen sharing sneak peeks from her private life that leave her fans and social media users in awe. Mehwish, who never missed a chance to entertain her admirers, recently shared clips from Aya, Dubai's new futuristic light and sound park.

Mehwish’s bold persona and glamorous looks are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels for her.

In the latest clip, the 35-year-old was spotted having an otherworldly experience while playing with lights, sounds, and mirrors from the futuristic park with his brother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

The diva also flaunted aesthetic flamboyance in the new reel and was filmed in a navy blue dress with black pants as she looks sharp and splendid. She also shared some moves, oozing oomph in the new reel.

Her latest clip amassed thousands of reactions and garnered mixed reactions from desi social media users.

Here's how people reacted:

This year, the Pakistani diva made her Hollywood debut with the action fiction series Ms Marvel and has been lauded for her spectacular performance.