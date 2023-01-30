Mehwish Hayat sets temperature soaring with new bold video

Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat carved a niche in the desi entertainment industry and even debuted in Hollywood with her top performances.
The Ms. Marvel star is often seen sharing sneak peeks from her private life that leave her fans and social media users in awe. Mehwish, who never missed a chance to entertain her admirers, recently shared clips from Aya, Dubai's new futuristic light and sound park.
Mehwish’s bold persona and glamorous looks are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels for her.
In the latest clip, the 35-year-old was spotted having an otherworldly experience while playing with lights, sounds, and mirrors from the futuristic park with his brother.
The diva also flaunted aesthetic flamboyance in the new reel and was filmed in a navy blue dress with black pants as she looks sharp and splendid. She also shared some moves, oozing oomph in the new reel.
Her latest clip amassed thousands of reactions and garnered mixed reactions from desi social media users.
Here's how people reacted:
This year, the Pakistani diva made her Hollywood debut with the action fiction series Ms Marvel and has been lauded for her spectacular performance.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 30, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 11:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|270
|272.5
|Euro
|EUR
|275.75
|278.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.75
|70.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|67.25
|67.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|644.19
|652.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|187.5
|189.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|35.71
|36.11
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|35.38
|35.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.94
|31.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.97
|3.08
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.53
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|793.09
|802.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|57.02
|57.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|156.69
|158.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|24.46
|24.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|629.39
|637.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|66.54
|67.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|184.38
|186.38
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|23.51
|23.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|263.01
|265.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.38
|7.52
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs211,900 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs181,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs158,400 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Karachi
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Quetta
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Attock
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Multan
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
