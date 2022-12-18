Late Aamir Liaquat’s wife Dania Shah sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

KARACHI – A local court in the country’s largest city Karachi sent Dania Shah, the wife of late Pakistani televangelist Aamir Liaquat, to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in the case of filming and subsequently leaking private videos of the late politician.

Reports in local media suggest that Judicial Magistrate District East rejected the request of Federal Investigators for the physical remand of Dania Shah and sent her to prison on two-week judicial remand.

FIA produced her before the district magistrate who denied FIA’s request for physical remand and further rebuked officials for producing the suspect late in the court. The judge served a show-cause notice on the investigation officer, as the suspect was supposed to be produced before the court within 24 hours of arrest.

The investigation officer was also questioned for not getting transit remand of the suspect ahead of shifting her to Karachi from Lodhran.

“Record shows that accused was arrested on Dec 15 at 19:10 hours from District Lodhran, however, neither any transitory remand was sought nor 1.0 produce accused within 24 hours as required U/S 167 Cr.P.0 R/W section 61 Cr.P.0 and Article 10(2) of the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan hence let Show cause notice be issue to 1.0 in such regard,” the court said in its order.

The court further directed officials to interrogate Dania in the presence of the jail officer and to complete the investigation by December 19.

On Saturday, FIA produced Dania Shah before the judicial magistral South, who directed the officials to produce her before the relevant court.

The development comes, two days after FIA held Dania Shah during a raid for allegedly uploading a controversial video of her late husband on the complaint of the TV host’s daughter, reports said.