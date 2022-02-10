Aamir Liaquat Hussain ties the knot for the third time

The announcement comes only a day after his second wife, Syeda Tuba, confirmed separation with the anchor-cum-politician
Web Desk
01:13 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
Aamir Liaquat Hussain ties the knot for the third time
Share

KARACHI – Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has tied the knot with 18-year-old Syeda Dania Shah for the third time.

The development comes hours after his second wife Tuba parted ways with him, ending months long speculations about their divorce.

The renowned televangelist took to Instagram to announced his third marriage and also shared a picture with his new bride.

“Last night tie a knot with, Syeda Dania Shah, 18, she [belongs] to an honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of Lodhran, South Punjab, saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling. I would like to request all of my well wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn,” he captioned the post.

Syeda Tuba takes ‘Khula’ from Dr Aamir ... 11:03 PM | 9 Feb, 2022

Syeda Tuba Anwar has got Khula, dissolution of marriage, from her husband Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain through a ...

More From This Category
Salman Khan shares a heartwarming picture with ...
03:45 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
Aamir Liaquat shares first video with his third ...
03:01 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
PML-N beats PTI in Lahore’s Walton Cantonment ...
03:24 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign historic ‘Green ...
02:44 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
'Hum Tum' – YouTuber Danish Ali to star in ...
02:16 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
Punjab police barred from using TikTok
12:44 PM | 10 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Salman Khan shares a heartwarming picture with his mother
03:45 PM | 10 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr