Aamir Liaquat Hussain ties the knot for the third time
The announcement comes only a day after his second wife, Syeda Tuba, confirmed separation with the anchor-cum-politician
KARACHI – Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has tied the knot with 18-year-old Syeda Dania Shah for the third time.
The development comes hours after his second wife Tuba parted ways with him, ending months long speculations about their divorce.
The renowned televangelist took to Instagram to announced his third marriage and also shared a picture with his new bride.
“Last night tie a knot with, Syeda Dania Shah, 18, she [belongs] to an honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of Lodhran, South Punjab, saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling. I would like to request all of my well wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn,” he captioned the post.
