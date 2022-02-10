4th Chairman Wapda Amateur Golf commences today

LAHORE – The 4th Wapda Amateur Golf Championship will commence today (Thursday) here at par 72 Lahore Gymkhana Club Golf Course.

The classified events include a competition for the veteran golfers who fall in the age category 70 and above and comprising of eminent members who pursue their association with sports with zeal and intensity, another competition for the senior amateurs in the age range above 55 years but less than 70 years and also participating will be ladies in an exclusive segment for lady golfers.

And the predominant golfers of this reputable event will be the amateur golfers who are nationally recognized players, much adept in golf playing abilities and while many of them are proficient and skillful with many victories to their credit, there are others who seek recognition through application of their newly acquired golfing flair and adroitness.

This was stated by Col (r) Asif Mehdi, Advisor Sports Wapda in a press conference at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club, also attended by Muhammad Musharaf Khan, Director General Sports Wapda, Shafqat Rana Advisor Sports Wapda, M Razzq Gill, General Secretary Wapda Sports, Sarmad Nadeem, Convenor Golf Lahore Gymkhana and Khawaja Pervaiz Saeed.

Col Asf Mehdi said that the Chairman Wapda Golf Championship was introduced into the national golf calendar four years back and as a result of the backing by Wapda, it stands identified as a championship of national standing that attracts competent, dexterous and masterly golf playing amateurs from all over the country. "Wapda is engaged in 10 huge water related dams plus 24 projects that are of relatively smaller size.”

He added that the prizes at stake are attractive and besides trophies, the winners will get useful golf equipment related gifts. In numerical terms, the competing hopefuls add up to a total of 300 with break up as follows: The defending champion is Umer Khokher. Names of the more prominent participants are Qasim Ali Khan and Salman Jehangir.

He further said as far as Wapda's contribution to sports is concerned, it has teams for 37 sports disciplines and that includes archery, badminton, athletics, badminton, bodybuilding, boxing, cricket, football, hockey, golf, tennis and many more. And their sportsmen and women have won sporting honors at national and international arenas.