Ali Gul Pir and Azeemah Nakhoda jet off to Bali for honeymoon

Pakistani influencer and comedian Ali Gul Pir and his wife Azeemah Nakhoda have been the talk of the town lately due to their beautiful wedding clicks storming the internet.

Love is in the air for newlyweds as the couple has now travelled to Indonesia for their honeymoon. They are having an amazing time in the most serene place.

The couple has posted scenic pictures from the beautiful Banyumala Twin waterfalls, in Bali, Indonesia. Having the time of their life, Ali and Azeemah's beautiful shots from their amazing trip are definitely a sight for sore eyes.

By profession, Nakhoda is a laser therapist and medical aesthetician. On the work front, Pir with his impressive discography recently released Dance the Party, Chutti Time, Modi Teri, and Kerlay Jo Kerna Hai.