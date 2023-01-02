Kubra Khan responds to allegations levelled by Major (r) Adil Raja

Amid the ongoing controversy involving top Pakistani actresses, Kubra Khan has released a statement, warning Major (r) Adil Raja to retract his statement within three days or get ready for legal action for allegedly running a malicious campaign against her.

Kubra Khan and three other Lollywood actresses have been accused of conniving with General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa and former ISI chief Faiz Hameed to trick politicians.

The 'Na Maloom Afraad' superstar has warned that she would take legal action against Raja, a retired army officer currently doing vlogs from London on the alleged role of top army officers in the Pakistani politics, for defaming her through baseless allegations.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 actress said she would seek justice even if it means to knock the doors of the British judicial system if Raja does not issue an apology and retract his statement.

The London Nahi Jaunga famed actress asked Raja to produce concrete proof to corroborate his allegations or get ready for a defamation lawsuit.

Khan wrote, "I stayed quiet initially because obviously a fake video isn't going to take over my existence But ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. Apko lagta hai ke koi random log Mujhe pe behte bithaye ungli uthayenge Aur main chup behtoongi toh apki soch hai. So Mr Adil Raja before you start to heap allegations upon people have some proof first."

The Welcome to Karachi actress added, "You have a total of 3 days to come up with this proof which you claim is haq and sach. If not, either retract your statement and publicly apologise or I will be suing you for defamation. And don't worry, lucky for you I'm not just from here I am from UK so I'll come there if I have too! Cause Main SACH pe hoon, Main HAQ pe hoon AUR MAIN KISI KE BAAP SE NAI DARTI."

Raja had alleged in his recent vlog that some actresses had been working for top army officers with an agenda. Although he did not reveal full names of the actresses and mentioned only initials, social media users figured out who he had been talking about and started sharing pictures and videos of these actresses with derogatory comments.