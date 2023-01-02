Search

Gold price in Pakistan hits all-time high of Rs187,200 per tola

09:47 PM | 2 Jan, 2023
Source: File Photo

Gold prices continued their record-breaking spree on the first working day of 2023 as one-tola hits an all-time high of 187,200 after gaining Rs3,300.

In the past months, bullion remained in limelight in the market as prices skyrocketed. The price of yellow metal remained stable in the international market at $1,824.

The price of ten grams of gold increased by Rs2,829 rupees and climbed to 160,495. Meanwhile, the price of silver also saw a hike as it increased to Rs2,060.

In the last couple of months, gold prices jumped manifold and the ‘unreal’ growth raises several questions mainly its sustainability.

Pakistan mulls stern measures to curb gold, currency smuggling

Experts linked bullion rising prices with the shortage of gold in the market as bigwigs are still investing black money in gold for quick gains.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 02, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.5 235.75
Euro EUR 260.5 263.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296.6 299.6
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.55 69.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 155.55 156.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 603.5 608
Canadian Dollar CAD 168.15 169.5
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.76
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.35 2.41
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.1 744.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144.1 145.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.48 22.78
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.97 169.27
Swedish Korona SEK 21.83 22.13
Swiss Franc CHF 242.75 244.50
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,200 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 158,780. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,630 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 165,350.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060

