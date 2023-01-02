Gold price in Pakistan hits all-time high of Rs187,200 per tola

Gold prices continued their record-breaking spree on the first working day of 2023 as one-tola hits an all-time high of 187,200 after gaining Rs3,300.

In the past months, bullion remained in limelight in the market as prices skyrocketed. The price of yellow metal remained stable in the international market at $1,824.

The price of ten grams of gold increased by Rs2,829 rupees and climbed to 160,495. Meanwhile, the price of silver also saw a hike as it increased to Rs2,060.

In the last couple of months, gold prices jumped manifold and the ‘unreal’ growth raises several questions mainly its sustainability.

Experts linked bullion rising prices with the shortage of gold in the market as bigwigs are still investing black money in gold for quick gains.