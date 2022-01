Gold price surges by Rs350 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of gold in Pakistan witnessed an increase of Rs350 per tola on Monday to reach Rs126,350 per tola.

The price of 10 gram also increased byRs350 and it was traded at Rs108,325 today in the domestic market.

The international gold price also witnessed a slight increase of $2 per ounce to reach $1,838.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola and Rs1,243.14 per 10 grams today.