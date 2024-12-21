Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistani frozen food giants Walls and Omore fined Rs75 million for ‘deceptive ads’

ISLAMABAD – Two of known food brands Walls and Omore faced massive fines for false advertising in Pakistan, and were ordered to change product labels.

Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) imposed a fine on a complaint filed by Hico Ice Cream, which accused M/s Unilever Pakistan (the maker of Walls) and M/s Friesland Campina Engro (the distributor of Omore) of misleading consumers through false marketing across TV and social platforms.

CCP said their frozen desserts did not comply with standards set by Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) PS 969-2010, nor did they meet the requirements of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations 2018.

Walls was slapped with a Rs20 million fine for falsely claiming that its products were “healthier” than dairy ice cream, in violation of Section 10(2)(c) of the Competition Act.

Commission’s ruling also referenced several misbranding cases from other countries which resulted in large fines and penalties.

As part of the ruling, the commission directed both food giants to remove all misleading advertisements from digital platforms and ensure accurate product labeling moving forward.

