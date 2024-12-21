Urwa Hocane handles runway slip with confidence at Bridal Couture Week (VIDEO)

LAHORE – Lollywood star Urwa Hocane stunned everyone at Neo Hum TV Bridal Couture Week 2024 as she gracefully recovered during runway walk.

The Udaari star was walking for designer Ayesha Shoaib Malik when she lost her balance but handled the situation with incredible poise, continuing her walk with confidence and composure. Urwa’s composure in front of a live audience earned her admiration and praise from fans.

She dressed in an ivory outfit adorned with intricate silver embellishments and paired with dazzling silver and diamond jewelry, looking absolutely radiant at a fashion show.

Pop singer Bilal Saeed also joined her on the ramp as the showstopper, but it was Urwa’s graceful handling of the stumble that became the highlight of her runway appearance. Her confidence and composure under pressure reaffirm her status as one of Pakistan’s most talented and graceful stars.