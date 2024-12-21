Pak army announces Sentences for May 9 perpetrators

Sentences have been handed down to individuals involved in the May 9, 2023 riots, according to a statement from the military’s media wing on Saturday.

This comes a week after the Supreme Court’s constitutional bench gave conditional approval for military courts to issue reserved verdicts for the 85 civilians still in custody, who were accused of participating in last year’s violent unrest.

The verdicts, issued by the military courts, follow months of legal proceedings surrounding the events of May 9, which saw widespread riots across the country. The military courts were authorized to pronounce their decisions after the Supreme Court’s ruling, which allowed the trials to continue under specific conditions.