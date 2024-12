Full List of civilians sentenced to prison for involvement in May 9 Protests

ISLAMABAD – Military courts sentenced 25 civilians to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years for their involvement in violent attacks on military installations during the May 2023 riots – one of darkest moments in country’s history.

The convicted individuals were primarily linked to attacks on Jinnah House, General Headquarters (GHQ), and the Pakistan Air Force Base in Mianwali. Fourteen individuals received 10-year sentences, while others were given shorter terms.

Armed forces referred May 9 as a “Black Day,” condemning the politically motivated violence. The convictions are seen as a significant step in justice, with more sentences to be announced once due legal processes are completed.