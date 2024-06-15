Illegal Afghan nationals banned from entering Peshawar during Eidul Adha, Muharram

PESHAWAR – Police have decided to impose a ban on entry of Afghan nationals, living in Pakistan illegally, into Peshawar during Eidul Adha and Islamic month of Muharram for security reasons.
The development was confirmed by Peshawar Police Chief Qasim Ali Khan during an interview with a private news channel.
This decision has been taken in view of security concerns, prevention of smuggling, and other crimes, he said.
Qasim Ali Khan stated that sensitive locations and places of worship will undergo thorough security audits, and practical measures will be taken to control street crimes.
He further said that extraordinary security arrangements will be made during Eid and Muharram to ensure peaceful observance of religious festivals.
Meanwhile, repatriation of illegal foreign nationals including Afghans to their homeland is continuing in a dignified and safe manner.
According to the latest statistics, over sixteen thousand Afghan nationals returned to their country during the last two weeks.
So far, over six hundred thousand Afghans have been repatriated to Afghanistan.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 15, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.50 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.7
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.8
|75.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.8
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.9
|314.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
