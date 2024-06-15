Illegal Afghan nationals banned from entering Peshawar during Eidul Adha, Muharram

PESHAWAR – Police have decided to impose a ban on entry of Afghan nationals, living in Pakistan illegally, into Peshawar during Eidul Adha and Islamic month of Muharram for security reasons.

The development was confirmed by Peshawar Police Chief Qasim Ali Khan during an interview with a private news channel.

This decision has been taken in view of security concerns, prevention of smuggling, and other crimes, he said.

Qasim Ali Khan stated that sensitive locations and places of worship will undergo thorough security audits, and practical measures will be taken to control street crimes.

He further said that extraordinary security arrangements will be made during Eid and Muharram to ensure peaceful observance of religious festivals.

Meanwhile, repatriation of illegal foreign nationals including Afghans to their homeland is continuing in a dignified and safe manner.

According to the latest statistics, over sixteen thousand Afghan nationals returned to their country during the last two weeks.

So far, over six hundred thousand Afghans have been repatriated to Afghanistan.