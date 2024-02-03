Search

Pakistan extends deadline for repatriation of illegal foreign nationals including Afghans

02:52 PM | 3 Feb, 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The caretaker federal cabinet has extended deadline for repatriation of illegal foreign nationals, including Afghans, till March 2024.

Reports said the cabinet has approved the summary proposed by the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions in this regard.

The summary was earlier sent back by the Cabinet Division with an objection. Later, a coordination related to repatriation of Afghan nationals recommended the same and it was approved. 

The government has taken the decision at the request of the interim Taliban-led government in Afghanistan. 

Meanwhile, repatriation of illegal foreign nationals including Afghans to their homeland is continuing in a dignified and safe manner.

Latest statistics show 2,956 Afghan nationals returned to their country yesterday with total number of repatriated Afghans reaching to 481,256.

Army Chief backs deportation of illegal foreigners who are affecting Pakistan’s security, economy

