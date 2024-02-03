Search

03:00 PM | 3 Feb, 2024
Gold registers significant dip in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold registered losses in domestic market of Pakistan on Saturday a day after it witnessed significant gains.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price declined by Rs1,700 to reach Rs216,000.

The price of per 10-gram gold dropped by Rs1,458 to close at Rs185,185 in Pakistan.

On the other hand, the precious metal also saw decline in international market with per ounce price decreasing by $15 to $2,039 per ounce.

On Friday, per tola gold price surged by Rs1,500 to settle at Rs217,700. The price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs1,400 to reach Rs186,643.

03:00 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 3 Feb forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains largeyl stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 3, 2024 (Saturday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 281.85
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.54 751.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.21 39.61
Danish Krone DKK 40.75 41.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.3 918.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.76 173.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 726.14 734.14
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 325.92 328.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

