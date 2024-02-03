Gold registers significant dip in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered losses in domestic market of Pakistan on Saturday a day after it witnessed significant gains.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price declined by Rs1,700 to reach Rs216,000.

The price of per 10-gram gold dropped by Rs1,458 to close at Rs185,185 in Pakistan.

On the other hand, the precious metal also saw decline in international market with per ounce price decreasing by $15 to $2,039 per ounce.

On Friday, per tola gold price surged by Rs1,500 to settle at Rs217,700. The price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs1,400 to reach Rs186,643.