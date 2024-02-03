Gold registers significant dip in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered losses in domestic market of Pakistan on Saturday a day after it witnessed significant gains.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price declined by Rs1,700 to reach Rs216,000.
The price of per 10-gram gold dropped by Rs1,458 to close at Rs185,185 in Pakistan.
On the other hand, the precious metal also saw decline in international market with per ounce price decreasing by $15 to $2,039 per ounce.
On Friday, per tola gold price surged by Rs1,500 to settle at Rs217,700. The price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs1,400 to reach Rs186,643.
Pakistani rupee remains largeyl stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 3, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
