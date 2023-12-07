Army Chief backs deportation of illegal foreigners who are affecting Pakistan’s security, economy

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir army has extended full support to the government's decision to repatriate and deport all illegal foreigners, a press release shared by ISPR said Thursday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations said Army Chief supports the government’s decision to deport illegal foreigners, as they were seriously affecting Pakistan’s security and economy.

During his visit to Peshawar, COAS attended a session with participants of the First National Workshop Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NWKP-1) where he was given a detailed briefing on the overall security situation, ongoing counter-terrorism operations, repatriation of Illegal foreigners and socio-economic developments in the erstwhile FATA areas.

COAS said illegal foreigners were seriously affecting Pakistan’s security and economy, saying the move is in the interest of Pakistan. HE said illegal foreigners are being repatriated to their countries in a humane and dignified manner as per the established norms, per the ISPR press release.

Gen Asim heaped praise on forces for their efforts to provide stability in the region and the materialisation of progress on projects of social economic development.

COAS further emphasised that nefarious designs of the forces inimical to peace and stability of Pakistan are being foiled through a synergetic and comprehensive strategy, and highlighted the importance of economic growth and development in newly merged districts.

During the visit, COAS also interacted with troops and lauded their heroic and exemplary feats. He said the nation acknowledges the sacrifices of its armed forces.

Army will continue to undertake its selfless and sacred duty of safeguarding every inch of the motherland till the last drop of blood, InshaAllah [InshaAllah], the top general added.

Last month, Pakistan started a nationwide campaign to deport illegal Afghan nationals. Despite the pressure from several nations, the government refused to budge, insisting the move was not aimed at any particular ethnic group.