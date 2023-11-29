Two terrorists killed by Pakistani forces in Balochistan operation: ISPR

QUETTA – Two terrorists were gunned down during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by security forces in Nagao Mountains area of Kalat district in Balochistan on reported presence, the military's media wing said.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations said security forces conducted intelligence-based operation on the reported presence of insurgents.

It said during the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own soldiers and terrorists, and during the gun fire, two terrorists were sent to hell.

Armed forced also recovered cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives from the region.

ISPR said dead terrorists remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians.

It further mentioned that sanitisation of area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

Security Forces of Pakistan, in step with Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan,” the military’s media wing said.