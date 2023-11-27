Pakistani forces kill eight terrorists in Waziristan operation: ISPR

WANA – Eight terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district, the military’s media affairs wing said.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces killed eight militants during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on 26 November 202 in the general area of Sararogha, South Waziristan District.

Forces conducted an operation on the reported presence of armed men. It said during the conduct of the IBO, intense fire exchange took place between own soldiers and militants as a result of which eight terrorists were neutralized.

The military’s media wing said dead members of the banned outfit remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces. It said arms, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists.

Forces launched sanitization operation to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from Pakistan.