Lahore's schools, colleges reopen after smog holidays amid alarming levels of air pollution

LAHORE – School closure, and strict measures like lockdown apparently turned out to be fruitless as air quality remains still alarmingly high in Lahore and its neighbouring regions.

The city of over 22 million is still grappling with hazardous air quality despite the implementation of strict measures, like the closure of the market and no vehicles on the city's main artery Mall Road.

The city's educational institutions have, however, reopened their doors but the residents continue to cope with air pollution.

In the morning, the air quality index stands at around 500 in the provincial capital. Cantonment, Gulberg, Johar Town remained the most polluted regions.

Meanwhile, students are adhering to mandatory mask-wearing protocols outside these establishments, underscoring the collective commitment to safety.