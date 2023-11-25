Search

Punjab locks down 10 districts as toxic smog chokes Lahore, other cities

09:46 AM | 25 Nov, 2023
Punjab locks down 10 districts as toxic smog chokes Lahore, other cities
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The worsening smog situation in eastern parts of the country including the provincial capital Lahore has made masses sick, forcing authorities to shut down some cities to cut air pollution.

Smog in Lahore, a city of 22 million, has risen to dangerous levels, with AQI level touching 500 mark, and now the provincial government ordered that schools, offices, malls and parks in smog-hit cities will be closed until Sunday.

Naqvi-led government has decided to impose lockdown in ten districts of Punjab to control the situation as the noxious atmosphere continues to affect people’s health.

During the weekend, all educational institutions in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, Sahiwal, and Sargodha divisions will remain closed today, and markets will start working at 3 pm and all types of business will have to be closed on Sundays.

Earlier this week, CM Naqvi chaired a high level meeting to review the situation as Punjab capital ranked top among the most polluted cities in the world.

The smog situation has not created these issue for first time as this time of year becomes so-called fifth season as the toxicity of smog puts the lives of scores of people at stake.

Prolonged exposure to hazardous air causes varied health complications, including asthma, lung damage, bronchial infections, strokes, heart problems, and rest. 

Punjab to close schools, colleges in smog-hit cities for three days

11:34 AM | 25 Nov, 2023

Army court sentences former officers Adil Raja, Haider Mehdi to 14 years in prison over espionage

08:44 AM | 25 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 25th November 2023

