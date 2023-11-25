Peshawar’s famous Charsi Tikka restaurant owner arrested again for harassing female tourist

PESHAWAR – Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came into action after another video of local restaurant’s owner went viral, showing tha man harassing the female tourist.

Nisar Khan, the owner of the traditional restaurant, has been featured in several food vlogs and is a known person for his cheerful personality, but the man continues to land in jail due to his inappropriate behavior with foreign tourists.

Police took action as new video of Nisar Khan went viral, showing the man behaving inappropriately with a foreign female tourist.

Superintendent of KP Police Tayyab Jan said Nisar Tikka owner has been arrested after his video went viral on social media. The restaurant owner was involved in ‘obscene acts’ in front of his restaurant, often with foreign women, the FIR said.

It mentioned that Nisar repeated vulgar moves with another woman tourist which led him imprisoned.

He was first held on September 21 when his clip with a foreign national’s women went viral, showing him acting inappropriately with foreign tourists.