Karachi Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm in port city today

Met Office has predicted rain and thunderstorms in the port city of Karachi and other areas of country's southeast region today on Saturday.

Karachi Rain Update

As per the latest weather advisory issued by PMD, the weather in port city will remain cloudy and the rain will drop the temperature ahead of winter.

Karachi Temperature Today

Met Office said that the minimum temperature of port city will remain between 18-22 degrees Celsius while winds will continue to blow from the northeast and east.

PMd further said the weather is likely to remain dry and cold at night in other parts of Sindh, while light fog is also anticipated in the region in morning.

Westerly winds are expected to enter Southwest Balochistan from tonight, which became the reason for rain and thunderstorms in Tharparkar, Umarkot, Badin and Thatta.

The trough of westerly wave will persist over most parts till Monday.