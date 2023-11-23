Lahore Weather Update: Rains, thunderstorms in parts of Punjab today

Met Office has predicted scattered rains for parts of Punjab on Thursday and in the next coming days.

A fresh advisory shared by Pakistan Meteorological Department said a westerly wave affects western parts and will likely grip the upper parts today and in coming days.

Under the latest conditions, light rain-wind/thunderstorms are expected at isolated places in several Punjab regions including Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Layyah, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan and surroundings.

PMD said isolated hailstorms may also occur during this period.

Lahore Temperature Today

In the provincial capital, it was hazy sunshine at noon and temperature was recorded at 25°C. Winds blew at 6km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 3 which is moderate, with visibility around 8-10km.

Lahore Air Quality

Despite the measures taken by the administration, the city's air quality was recorded at over 263 which is dangerous.

Experts suggest exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in upper parts. Fog is likely to occur in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during night hours.