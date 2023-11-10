First winter rain brings temperature, AQI down in Lahore: Check weather update here

LAHORE – Punjab capital Lahore woke up to a chilly and wet Friday morning, with the metropolis receiving its first spell of rain this winter.
The city witnessed wing gusts and cloudy weather last night and it received first winter rain in the early hours of Friday bringing the temperature, and air pollution down.
Several areas including Garhi Shahu, Abbott Road, Canal Road, Dharampura, Lakshmi Chowk, Nisbat Road, Kahna, Ferozepur Road, Sanda, Krishan Nagar, Bund Road, Ichra, Kalma Chowk, Barkat Market, Gulberg, Gulshan Ravi and other areas received downpour this morning.
The rain reduced the temperature to 15 degrees Celsius on Friday, with mercury expected to reach 19 degrees in noon.
The air quality index in the Punjab capital also dropped to 128 which is still Unhealthy.
Meanwhile, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Murree, Guliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Jhang, T. T Singh Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal and Rahim Yar Khan. Isolated hailstorms may also occur during the period, Met Office said.
A westerly wave is affecting the upper parts of the country.
Rain-wind/thunderstorm (with snow over mountains) is likely in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad and upper/central Punjab. Isolated hailstorm may also occur during the period. Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Friday, the US dollar hovers around 286.4 for buying and 289.15 for selling.
Euro rate is currently quoted at 307 for buying and 310 for selling whereas British pound GBP stands at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.
The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 76.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.4
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.75
|81.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.75
|77.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.95
|766.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.89
|41.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.84
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.21
|61.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.25
|171.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.17
|749.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.09
|26.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.92
|319.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – Gold prices remained under pressure in the Pakistani market in line with global trend.
On Friday, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold moved down by Rs2,400 and was quoted at Rs211,800. The price of 10-gram gold declined by Rs2,058 to reach Rs181,584.
In global market, the price of the bullion plunged by $20 dollar to settle at $1,968 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged as Rs2,580 per tola and Rs2,211.93 per 10 grams.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
