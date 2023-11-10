  

Search

Pakistan

First winter rain brings temperature, AQI down in Lahore: Check weather update here

Web Desk
09:24 AM | 10 Nov, 2023
First winter rain brings temperature, AQI down in Lahore: Check weather update here
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Punjab capital Lahore woke up to a chilly and wet Friday morning, with the metropolis receiving its first spell of rain this winter.

The city witnessed wing gusts and cloudy weather last night and it received first winter rain in the early hours of Friday bringing the temperature, and air pollution down.

Several areas including Garhi Shahu, Abbott Road, Canal Road, Dharampura, Lakshmi Chowk, Nisbat Road, Kahna, Ferozepur Road, Sanda, Krishan Nagar, Bund Road, Ichra, Kalma Chowk, Barkat Market, Gulberg, Gulshan Ravi and other areas received downpour this morning.

The rain reduced the temperature to 15 degrees Celsius on Friday, with mercury expected to reach 19 degrees in noon.

The air quality index in the Punjab capital also dropped to 128 which is still Unhealthy.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Murree, Guliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Jhang, T. T Singh Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal and Rahim Yar Khan. Isolated hailstorms may also occur during the period, Met Office said.

A westerly wave is affecting the upper parts of the country.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm (with snow over mountains) is likely in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad and upper/central Punjab. Isolated hailstorm may also occur during the period. Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Islamabad Weather Update: Heavy rain spell, thunderstorm to lash capital

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

06:00 PM | 8 Nov, 2023

Here is how you can get your e-licence in Punjab

01:31 PM | 8 Nov, 2023

Honda CG 125 2024 model price in Pakistan November update

09:18 AM | 8 Nov, 2023

‘Smart lockdown’ imposed in Lahore, six other Punjab districts to ...

02:05 PM | 7 Nov, 2023

Islamabad Weather Update: Heavy rain spell, thunderstorm to lash ...

02:35 PM | 6 Nov, 2023

In a first, transgender persons issued driving licenses in Rajanpur

12:29 PM | 6 Nov, 2023

Rains likely in Islamabad this week; Here’s the daily weather ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:24 AM | 10 Nov, 2023

First winter rain brings temperature, AQI down in Lahore: Check weather update here

Horoscope

08:45 AM | 10 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 10th November, 2023 

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies - Check forex rates here

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Friday, the US dollar hovers around 286.4 for buying and 289.15 for selling.

Euro rate is currently quoted at 307 for buying and 310 for selling whereas British pound GBP stands at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.

The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 76.75.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 10 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.4 289.15
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.75 81.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.75 77.6
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.95 766.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.89 41.29
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.84 36.84
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.74 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.09 933.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.21 61.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.25 171.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.46 25.76
Omani Riyal OMR 741.17 749.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.4 79.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.09 26.39
Swiss Franc CHF 316.92 319.42
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices remain under pressure in Pakistan in line with global trend; Check latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold prices remained under pressure in the Pakistani market in line with global trend.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 10 November 2023

On Friday, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold moved down by Rs2,400 and was quoted at Rs211,800. The price of 10-gram gold declined by Rs2,058 to reach Rs181,584.

In global market, the price of the bullion plunged by $20 dollar to settle at $1,968 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged as Rs2,580 per tola and Rs2,211.93 per 10 grams.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Karachi PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Islamabad PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Peshawar PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Quetta PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Sialkot PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Attock PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Gujranwala PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Jehlum PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Multan PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Bahawalpur PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Gujrat PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Nawabshah PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Chakwal PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Hyderabad PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Nowshehra PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Sargodha PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Faisalabad PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Mirpur PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: