First winter rain brings temperature, AQI down in Lahore: Check weather update here

LAHORE – Punjab capital Lahore woke up to a chilly and wet Friday morning, with the metropolis receiving its first spell of rain this winter.

The city witnessed wing gusts and cloudy weather last night and it received first winter rain in the early hours of Friday bringing the temperature, and air pollution down.

Several areas including Garhi Shahu, Abbott Road, Canal Road, Dharampura, Lakshmi Chowk, Nisbat Road, Kahna, Ferozepur Road, Sanda, Krishan Nagar, Bund Road, Ichra, Kalma Chowk, Barkat Market, Gulberg, Gulshan Ravi and other areas received downpour this morning.

The rain reduced the temperature to 15 degrees Celsius on Friday, with mercury expected to reach 19 degrees in noon.

The air quality index in the Punjab capital also dropped to 128 which is still Unhealthy.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Murree, Guliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Jhang, T. T Singh Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal and Rahim Yar Khan. Isolated hailstorms may also occur during the period, Met Office said.

A westerly wave is affecting the upper parts of the country.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm (with snow over mountains) is likely in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad and upper/central Punjab. Isolated hailstorm may also occur during the period. Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.