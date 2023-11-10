Has UAE stopped issuing labor visas for unskilled Pakistani workers?

DUBAI – United Arab Emirates (UAE) has allegedly stopped issuing labor visas for unskilled Pakistani workers under new regulations.

Reports in local media claimed that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has restricted labour visas for unskilled Pakistanis due to unknown reasons leaving people from South Asian nation in disarray.

Pakistan Overseas Employment Promoters Association responded to the development, calling it bad news for people looking for jobs in the Gulf nation.

The association said UAE Immigration Department stopped issuing a ban without notifying any reason and revealed that job applications of many people are being rejected in the wake of the new policy.

POEPA officials said the sudden change affected several job applications, and is potentially affecting the livelihoods of people from crisis-hit nation.

The consequences of the UAE visa will also affect remittances from the UAE as over $450 million in remittances coming in from the Gulf nation.

Meanwhile, the report of visa ban caused worries among Pakistani community. People in South Asiab has a long history of migration to UAE.

Earlier this year, Pakistani officials dismissed reports on alleged visa ban, calling them baseless. The official said there is no such ban for Pakistani nationals seeking visit visas for the Gulf nation.