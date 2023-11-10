Afghanistan win toss and opt to bat first against South Africa

AHMEDABAD – Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in the ICC World Cup clash at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Friday.

Afghanistan need a massive victory and a significant boost to their net run rate to keep their semi-final hopes alive when they face South Africa side looking to bounce back from a crushing defeat at the hands of India.

Afghanistan have been one of the surprise packets of the tournament with four stirring triumphs so far at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, but now have arguably the most important match in their cricket history to come with a spot in the knockout stages on the line.

Hashmatullah Shahidi’s side looked on track to clinch a critical fifth win in their last encounter until coming across a rampaging Glenn Maxwell who took the game away in Australia’s favour.

Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma ©, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi ©, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.